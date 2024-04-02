Asante Kotoko legend, Wilberforce Mfum, has expressed disappointment at the lacklustre performance of the current playing body.

The Porcupine Warriors have struggled, managing just one win in their last six games in the second half of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

This string of poor results has intensified scrutiny on both the players and the coach, with a vocal segment of the fanbase calling for changes.

In an interview with Akoma FM, Mfum urged the players to exhibit greater dedication to the club.

“The only advice I have for the players is that before wearing Kotoko’s jersey, they must be dedicated and have the team at heart, always play for the team with full commitment, and not with a lazy attitude,” he emphasized.

Sitting in 9th place on the league table with 32 points from 23 games, Mfum opined that the players deserve criticism from the fans for their subpar performances.

“I think the players have never been beaten before, they should have been beaten by the fans after losing streak so they understand their worth. How can you be bought with a large sum of money and then given such a poor performance?” he questioned.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will be aiming to reverse their fortunes as they prepare to face Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the upcoming Matchday 24 fixture this weekend.

