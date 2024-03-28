The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of Asante Kotoko has dismissed purported reports suggesting that Prosper Narteh Ogum is on the verge of being sacked.

The Porcupine Warriors are enduring a poor run in the second round of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

The poor run has seen Ogum come under strong pressure with the fans of the club calling for his sack.

Earlier this month, the head coach and his players were booed following the team’s defeat to Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Having recorded a win against Bibiani Gold Stars, Kotoko on Sunday suffered a 1-0 defeat against Premier League debutants, Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Reports went rife that Ogum has been given three games to save his job or could be sacked should lose those games.

However, the club has dismissed such reports as they maintain their trust in the former WAFA gaffer to turn things around.

“Head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum remains at post, contrary to speculations about his imminent dismissal,” the statement read.

“The IMC acknowledges the concerns raised by our cherished supporters regarding our current situation. It must be placed on record that management is equally not enthused with our results and deem it unacceptable. However, the IMC is committed to ensuring that there is a quick turnaround in our current fortunes.

“In our quest to achieve this, various steps have been taken, including an emergency meeting with the coaching staff and not the dismissal of the head coach. We therefore urge our fans and all stakeholders to remain calm and continue to support our club in these turbulent times.”

Ogum previously served as head coach of the club during the 2021/22 season where he led them to the league title, beating rivals, Hearts of Oak, to it.

He will hope to steer the team to record a win against Bechem United this weekend at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in the Matchday 24 games.

