Asante Kotoko has strongly condemned the actions of their supporters during their match against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium.

Outraged fans attempted to confront match officials during halftime, prompting condemnation from the club.

Following the incident, the Ghana Football Association has charged Asante Kotoko with misconduct, giving them until Wednesday, March 27, 2024, to provide a formal response.

In a statement, the Porcupine Warriors expressed their disappointment towards the conduct of certain individuals at the game, emphasizing that such behaviour contradicts the values upheld by the esteemed club.

“Asante Kotoko condemns the detestable conduct of some persons whose action yesterday in our Premier League matchday 23 against Nations FC at the Baba Yara Stadium went contrary to what this prestigious club stands for,” the club’s statement read.

The club assured its stakeholders that it is actively cooperating with the GFA to address the issue and find a lasting solution.

Additionally, Asante Kotoko urged the GFA to address concerns such as officiating, safety, and security, which could potentially undermine the integrity of the sport.

“While addressing this incident, we also call on the GFA to address issues such as officiating, safety, and security amongst others which tend to undermine the integrity of the game on all levels,” the statement continued.

Acknowledging their recent challenges in the league, including a 1-0 loss to Nations FC, Asante Kotoko emphasized their commitment to restoring their performance.

Currently placed 9th on the league table with 32 points, the club looks ahead to their upcoming fixture against Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park this weekend.

