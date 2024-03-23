FC Samartex has moved five points clear at the summit of the Ghana Premier League after beating Heart of Oak 2-1 on Saturday.

Evans Osei Wusu, who emerged as the Man of The Match scored a brace as the home side ended Hearts of Oak’s unbeaten run at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex.

Evans Osei Wusu's 5-star performance earned him the Man of the Match award in the crucial game against Accra Hearts of Oak . The high-flying winger scored twice at the FORTRESS to bag the three maximum points.



Osei Wusu found the back of the net with a close-range header in the 23rd minute, giving Samartex a deserved lead.

Despite their early setback, Hearts of Oak rallied and managed to level the score in the 77th minute through Hamza Issah’s rebound effort.

In a bid to secure maximum points, Hearts of Oak committed more men forward in the closing stages, leaving themselves vulnerable at the back.

Exploiting this opportunity, Osei Wusu struck again in the 87th minute, sealing the victory for Samartex and condemning Hearts of Oak to their first defeat under coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

With this crucial win, Samartex now enjoy a five-point lead at the league’s summit with 11 games to end the season while Hearts of Oak sit at the 7th on the league log with 32 points.