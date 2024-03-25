Assistant coach of Asante Kotoko, Davido Ocloo, is calling on fans of the football club not to wane in their support in what he describes as difficult times, following the team’s defeat to Nations FC on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors lost at home once again to Nations FC by 1-0 on Week 23 of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The defeat condemned Kotoko to 9th position with 32 points after 23 games. The club picked just 3 points from a possible 18 in the last six games.

Fans of the club, after the game against Nations FC, were incensed by the string of poor results, calling for the dissolution of the technical team led by Head Coach Dr. Prosper Ogum Narteh.

But assistant coach, Davido Ocloo, is encouraging the fans to keep supporting the club in this difficult period to change the fortunes of the club in the current campaign.

“It’s a very difficult situation,” Ocloo admitted while speaking in a pitchside post-match interview after the game. We need some time, but it will come, they should forgive us for such a result but they should keep supporting us and we will not disappoint them.

“It’s not over yet, this is the time we need them most so they shouldn’t neglect us, we will turn things around,” he said.

Asante Kotoko will hope to return to winning ways when they travel to Bechem to play Bechem United before hosting Nsoatreman FC at Baba Yara.

READ ALSO