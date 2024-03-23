Ghana coach, Otto Addo, anticipates a challenging match against Uganda in their upcoming friendly encounter on Tuesday.

Addo, 43, shared his perspective following the Black Stars recent 2-1 loss to Nigeria at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Ahead of the clash, Addo emphasized the difficulty of facing the East African team.

“Yeah, we have Uganda on Tuesday, and while I believe the boys played well if they assume it will be an easy game, they’re mistaken. Uganda is formidable. I’ve observed them somewhat before, but I need to delve deeper,” he remarked.

Acknowledging Uganda’s strong roster, Addo stressed the importance of devising a solid strategy for victory.

“They boast exceptional talent, so we must formulate a solid plan to clinch the win. I don’t view us as favourites; it’s bound to be a closely contested match. Rest is imperative now, alongside tactical pondering, and perhaps integrating some fresh players.”

He further emphasized the significance of these friendlies in preparing for future competitions.

“For me, it’s crucial to explore various options and solutions for upcoming games. These friendlies offer vital insights into our opponents’ style and how we can adapt, crucial for our World Cup qualifiers in June.”

With Addo recently returning for his second stint as Black Stars coach on a 34-month deal, he aims to secure his first win in charge.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparation for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.