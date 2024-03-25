GCB Bank offered the cheapest loans to household consumers, the latest Annualized Percentage Rates by the Bank of Ghana has revealed.

It offered a rate of 27.71% and 27.21% to clients for a period of one year and three years.

Stanbic Bank (50.92%) and Bank of Africa (43.83%), however, charged the expensive rates for a tenor of one and three years respectively.

For a duration of five years, Fidelity Bank offered the lowest interest rate of 26.64% on loans to customers. It was followed by GCB Bank with a lending rate of 27.04%.

Similarly, Absa Bank offered the lowest loans to Small and Micro Enterprises (SMEs) customers for a period of one and three years. Its interest rate was 17.03%.

Concerning a tenor of facility for five years, Fidelity Bank charged the lowest rate of 24.44% for SMEs.

Stanbic Bank (50.27%) and Fidelity Bank (55.27%), however, offered the most expensive loans to customers.

In terms of loans to corporates, OmniBSIC offered the cheapest competitive rate of 33.68% for a tenor of facility of one year and three years respectively.

Access Bank charged the lowest rate of 30.58% to customers for a duration of five years.

ADB, however, the most expensive loans of 45.94%, 45.94% and 47.51% respectively for the one, three and five years.

According to the Bank of Ghana, the APR reflects the true cost of a loan that economic agents are confronted with when they go through an approval process to secure a loan facility. It comprises the Ghana Reference Rate, bank-specific risk-premia and other bank-specific charges.

It added that the APRs reported in this table are indicative.

However, a typical customer of a bank may be faced with an actual APR different from these indicative APRs, depending on the bank’s assessment of the borrower’s specific circumstance.

READ ALSO: