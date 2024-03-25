The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, criticised his counterpart, John Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), labelling him as the worst President in Ghana’s history.

He cited Mr Mahama’s track record as appalling, questioning his bid for leadership once again.

Dr. Bawumia emphasised that Ghana requires a forward-thinking leader, not Mr. Mahama.

Highlighting his achievements as Vice President since 2017, Dr Bawumia portrayed himself as a problem solver deserving of the opportunity to lead the country.

He pledged to be an accountable President, committed to fully utilizing the country’s potential for its development.

“Former President Mahama has been President before, but what was his track record? He failed. He failed to tackle corruption and many problems. Economically, if you look at all the economic data in the 4th Republic, Mahama has been the worst President.”

“John Mahama doesn’t represent change because he was there as President, and he has been rejected twice in 2016 and 2020. I have not been President before, and my record as Vice President is there for all to see. John Mahama represents the past and I represent the next chapter and future of our country,” he said.

