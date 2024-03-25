Albert Nat Hyde, known by his online moniker Bongo Ideas, has shared details of his purported abduction and torture.

It was reported that, the netizen was picked up by the police over a post he made on social media.

But both the Police and National Security denied any involvement in his detention, leaving the circumstances shrouded in mystery.

After days of uncertainty, Bongo Ideas returned home, reportedly in a severely compromised state.

In his first interview following his release, Bongo Ideas spoke to German broadcaster DW Africa about his harrowing experience, attributing it to individuals he claimed were posing as law enforcement officers.

He recounted the terrifying ordeal: “In the early hours of March 14, 2024, around 3:am, individuals pretending to be policemen forcibly entered my residence and forcefully removed me. They threatened me with firearms, putting my life at risk, and subjected me to physical assault, all while cautioning me against speaking out against the President.”

His revelation sparked mixed reactions on social media, with many blaming Hyde for bringing such attacks upon himself.

However, others condemned the attack arguing that, the democratic processes should be used to deal with Bongo than resorting to clandestine methods to intimidate him.

Bongo Ideas speaks on DW about his recent attacks by unknown Man pic.twitter.com/zpvQUiko53 — officialCeo (@official_ceo12) March 24, 2024

ALSO READ:

Medikal condemns alleged assault on Bongo Ideas

Sister of Bongo Ideas breaks silence on his ‘arrest’

Bongo Ideas is resting at home – Police reveals