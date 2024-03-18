Rapper Medikal has voiced his opposition to the reported mistreatment of Bongo, a figure known for his controversial behavior on social media.

Despite acknowledging Bongo’s history of insensitive interactions, Medikal emphasized that such behavior does not justify subjecting him to inhumane treatment.

In contrast, comedian DKB appeared to take a different stance, suggesting that Bongo deserved the treatment allegedly inflicted upon him.

DKB cited the insensitive comments including blaming Davido for the death of his son, calling someone’s wife fat and ugly on their wedding day and poking nose into private affairs of celebrities.

Nonetheless, Medikal argued that, his right should not have been trampled upon.

No matter how Bongo is, I don’t think he deserves to be treated in any inhumane way. All though he steps on loads of people (including me) I want to see my Sowutuom Boy safe and sound 😊 https://t.co/e8bRjgTVmd — AmgMedikalmdk (@Amgmedikalmdk) March 17, 2024

The controversy surrounding Bongo escalated when he was reportedly arrested by police due to provocative posts on his social media accounts.

While Bongo’s sister confirmed that he was not physically harmed, concerns linger that he may have endured torture, leading to a noticeable change in his demeanor.