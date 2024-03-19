Ghanaian comedian, DKB has asked the family of Bongo Ideas, the Ghanaian social media critic, who many also refer to as a bully, to be grateful to their maker for his return.

According to him, in countries like Mexico, Bolivia or even Columbia, they wouldn’t tolerate Bongo Idea’s mode of operation because “he is a social media troll.”

He explained that, Bongo Ideas has been deliberate about tarnishing the image and reputation of others, hence his return after his swift abduction by some unknown persons, requires a Thanksgiving Service.

Speaking on Joy Prime, DKB further slammed the family for showing apathy towards Bongo’s behaviour, but are quick to seek public support over his sudden ‘kidnap’.

“Someone who is a social media bully and you are here defending him. Someone who body-shamed brides and other people on social media. How do you tell someone his wife looks like a man?”

“The family has been there when he insulted others on social media, almost everyone and the family didn’t advise him over social media bullying… now that he has been picked up you are complaining.” DKB said.

DKB supported the abduction, urging the unknown persons to continue to teach Bongo Ideas a lesson.

“Whoever did it should pick him up again because I am not satisfied… God should bless the person, and he should thank God he came back with his ligaments intact. This cannot happen in other countries. The person has put the fear of God in him, let’s see if he will continue the nonsense, when people are being foolish we have to let them know. How do you just wake up and insult people and someone like the First Lady? The comedian asked.

