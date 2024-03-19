A fire engulfed the Alahiat E/A School block in Yagbonkura, Damongo, in the Savannah Regional Capital as pupils remained in the building.

The incident occurred as the National Fire Service tender broke down en route to the scene.

According to ADO1 Philip Okumah, the Municipal Fire Service Commander, the tender developed a fault causing delays in reaching the site of the blaze.

Despite challenges, firefighters managed to lay 11 lengths of hoses to access the fire and initiate suppression efforts.

The layout of buildings in the area hindered access to the school, further complicating matters.

However, residents of Yagbonkura rallied together, assisting firefighting efforts by supplying buckets of water to combat the flames.

The inferno ravaged sections of the school block, resulting in the complete destruction of books and a desktop computer in one of the rooms. Fortunately, all pupils were evacuated safely, averting potential tragedy.

ADO1 Okumah emphasized the importance of proper town planning, urging Damongo Municipal Town and Country officials and residents to consider emergency vehicle access when constructing buildings in the community.

The fire has been brought under control by the diligent efforts of Damongo Fire Service personnel.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the outbreak.