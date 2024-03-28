Ten kiosks belonging to squatters at the Kasoa New Market in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region have been engulfed in fire.

The fire which started around 7:00 pm Wednesday, raged for an hour before firefighters managed to bring it under control.

Despite their efforts, the damage was already severe, leaving the affected residents reeling from the loss of their livelihoods.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the affected residents said the fire originated from the accumulation of refuse in the market.

They recounted the harrowing experience of witnessing their kiosks consumed by flames, leaving them with nothing but despair.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Awutu Senya East, Anita Love Obo Amisah, assured the affected residents that the Assembly would spare no effort in finding a lasting solution to the issue of squatters in the area.

She pledged to work tirelessly to prevent such tragedies from recurring in future.