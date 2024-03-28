The late Deputy Finance Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu in the Ashanti region, John Ampontuah Kumah, will be laid to rest on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Following a brief illness, the 45-year-old lawmaker passed away earlier this month, leaving behind a wife and six children.

Known affectionately as Lawyer John Kumah in his constituency, he was highly esteemed for his integrity and creating job opportunities for the youth in the area.

Revered as a beacon of hope by both the young and old in his constituency, his passing has deeply saddened many.

The final funeral rites are scheduled for Sunday, May 19, 2024.

A one-week observance was held in Ejisu on Thursday, where dignitaries, including Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, joined sympathizers to commiserate with the family.

Attendees, including constituents, paid homage by donning attire in shades of red and black, symbolizing their sorrow and grief.

John Kumah’s legacy as a dedicated public servant and hardworking individual remains etched in the hearts of those he served.

ALSO READ:

Asiedu Nketia wades into John Kumah’s poisoning case

John Kumah’s one-week observance comes off today