Thieves have broken into the residence of the Medical Superintendent of Obuasi Government Hospital, Dr. Kwadwo Nyarko Jactey.

The break-in occurred during the day, while Dr. Jactey was diligently attending to patients at the hospital.

According to Adom news correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo, the thieves made off with various items including a television set, laptops, and an undisclosed amount of money.

This marks the third a doctor at the hospital have fallen victim to such criminal activities.

Dr. Jactey, understandably shaken by the violation of his home, has opted not to speak to the media.

The repeated burglaries have instilled a sense of fear among hospital staff, who now live in constant apprehension, unsure of who might be the next target.

Dr. Jactey has attributed his predicament to the deteriorating state of the hospital’s fence wall, which he believes has facilitated such unfortunate occurrences.