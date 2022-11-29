Thieves have raided the Kingdom Witness Church at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

They made away with musical Instruments, communion wine, bottled water, offertory and microphones among other items.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News’ Kofi Adjei, some church members said the robbers broke windows to get access into the church.

The incident, according to reports, occurred on Monday.

Residents, who leave close to the church, believed the robbers trailed them to ensure there was nobody at home as they came back in the evening to discover the burglary.

A church deaconess, Yaa Baby, said they were in shock and yet to come to terms with the incident.

“We are even looking for money to renovate the church and now they have come to steal the little we have. This is a big blow to us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Elder Ato Kwamena said this is not the first time such an incident has happened and therefore called on the Police to beef up security in the area.

Video attached above: