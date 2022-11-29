Ghana captain, Andre Ayew, is anticipating a tough clash against Uruguay at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

After securing a win in an all-important win against South Korea in the second Group H game on Monday, the Black Stars will have to win or draw against the South Americans.

Ghana will be hoping to secure a win against the two-time world champions after halting Ghana’s chances of playing in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

Speaking after the game, Andre lauded his teammates for their impressive performance but added that the final group game will be a tough game.

“The players did very well because they played to their best and winning against South Korea is what we wanted,” he said after the game.

“I am proud of the players but it will be extremely difficult against Uruguay on Friday,” he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT at the Al Janoub Stadium.

Ghana will be hoping to make it to the last 16 after exiting at the group phase at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.