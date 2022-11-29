Police operatives in Nigeria have arrested a 29-year-old man, identified as Monday Ajasco, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Abdulrazak Ibrahim, 30, to death for refusing to buy him a bottle of beer.

The suspect was said to have stabbed the deceased on the neck with a sharp animal horn at a beer parlor.

The command’s spokesperson in a statement on Monday, November 28, said Ajasco was arrested at his hideout following a tip-off.

Information gathered indicates that the suspect asked Abdulrazak (deceased) to buy him a beer to drink of which the deceased refused to do so.

This development sparked a little altercation between them which displeased the suspect. After a while, they decided to leave the beer parlor and go to their homes while the victim left before them.

However, the suspect is said to have discreetly followed the deceased on his way home and stabbed him repeatedly in the neck with the animal horn.

He also threatened to stab the deceased’s friend and anyone who offered to help save him.

The suspect was subsequently overpowered and the victim was swiftly rushed to the General Hospital where he was certified dead by the medical doctor.