A joint police and military operation in collaboration with the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has resulted in the arrest of nine persons in the Tamale metropolis for their engagement in illegal power connection.

The operation is aimed at clamping down on NEDCo customers who are engaged in power theft which is on the rise in the Northern region.

The Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) loses about GHS 8.5 million which is about 45 per cent of revenue in the Northern Region every month due to power theft.

The operation team stormed areas like Sabonjida, Bilpela, Nyohini, and Bamvim and assured us that the exercise will continue in other areas in the metropolis.

In recent times, personnel of NEDCo have been attacked by residents who resist any attempt to be disconnected when they are caught engaging in illegal connection.

The Northern Area Loss Control Officer of VRA-NEDCO, Samuel Marvellous Kumi, told journalists that the nine arrested persons will be put before the court.

According to him, several persons have also been issued with court summons that is being processed for court.

He, however, lamented the illegal connection rate in the region and called for strict measures to stop the menace.

Mr Kumi warned that any person found engaging in illegal connection will be dealt with severely to serve as a deterrent to others.