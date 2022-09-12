The Electricity of Ghana (ECG) has called on Ghanaians to help the company reduce its losses due to illegal connections or power theft.

According to the power distributor, it needs revenue to meet its mandate.

It is, thus, asking Ghanaians to report persons involved in power theft, or people they suspect to be engaged in the act.

The Manager in charge of external communications at the ECG, Charles Nii Ayiku Ayiku, said the company will give commission to such persons who report power theft cases.

“This will help us reduce our losses so that we can serve our customers. We need to work on our lines and make sure that customers are happy and ensure reliable supply.

“We need to get our revenue, so we need to work hard to get the offenders”, he said.

“We will go after them, but we want to encourage the public that if they know of anybody tampering with meters or engaged in other illegal connections, they should report them, and we will give them a commission in terms of a percentage from the cost retrieved from the illegality.”

The company recently apologised for the inconveniences some customers have experienced since the implementation of the PURC-approved tariff.

In a statement, the power distribution company admitted that some prepaid meters – BOT, ALPHA, and E-CASH – were not responding accurately to power purchased by customers due to the date functionality drifts in these prepaid meters.

The Company, however, noted that the “technical challenge has been identified and corrected accordingly.”

“The ECG Help Desks in all our district offices will be working throughout the week including weekends to address all challenges regarding the prepaid meters.

“Once again, we apologise for the inconvenience caused to our affected cherished customers,” the company noted in a statement.

