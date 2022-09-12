Former President John Dramani Mahama says contrary to President Nana Akufo-Addo’s promise to protect the public purse, the state’s resources have rather depleted under his watch.

According to the 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Ghana has lost so much money in the Akufo-Addo era, due to the President’s failure to tackle corruption.

Addressing a gathering of chiefs and people at the 2022 edition of the Asogli Yam Festival in the Volta Region, he bemoaned the situation and expressed reservations about the current state of the economy.

He, therefore, pledged the NDC’s commitment to protecting the public purse.

“This government, the NPP government has completely lost control of the fight against corruption. President Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address promised to protect the public purse.

“Today even that public purse cannot be found. The revelations in the Auditor-General’s report for 2021 is simply a microcosm of the real extent of the seeming institutionalisation of corruption under this administration,” Mr Mahama said.

“As I said recently, I want to assure all Ghanaians that the next NDC administration, as I’ve recently said will revisit the matter of article 71 emoluments, especially the issue of ex-gratia payments and the size of government to cut down on expenditure as a way of protecting our scarce resources”, he added.