Ghana’s leadership in the rule of law on the African continent has been acknowledged by the newly appointed Attorney-General of the United Kingdom, Michael Ellis.

Speaking at a meeting with Ghana’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in his office at the House of Commons in London, UK, last Thursday, Mr Ellis also praised Ghana for the strength of its justice system.

Mr Dame had been the guest of Cambridge University for its 39th Annual Symposium on Economic Crime, at which he had given an address on September 5, 2022.

It was the first official meeting Mr Ellis, who had been appointed as Attorney-General by the new Prime Minister a day before, held with any guest.

The two discussed issues bordering on economic crimes, reforms of the criminal justice system to achieve speedy and efficient delivery of justice, the application of the death penalty, the roles of their offices in the drafting of legislation in their respective countries, as well as other matters of mutual concern to Ghana and the UK.

Mr Ellis acknowledged efforts by Ghana to reform its criminal jurisprudence through the introduction of plea bargaining, a move driven by the efforts of the Attorney-General.

He expressed the hope that the reform would be implemented efficiently to achieve the expected goals.

The UK Attorney-General expressed his deep appreciation for the position taken by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Describing the President’s position as exemplary, he said it underscored the status of Ghana as a strong voice on global issues.

Mr Dame expressed his appreciation for being the first guest of the UK Attorney-General on his first full day at work.

He underscored the need for closer cooperation between his office and that of the UK Attorney-General, since the two outfits performed similar and important roles in the administration of justice in their jurisdictions, which had similar legal systems.

Legal aid

Mr Dame informed the UK Attorney-General of his intention to strengthen legal aid as a vehicle to boost access to justice and requested for collaboration from his counterpart in that regard.

He also indicated that there was a huge discontent in Ghana for trials with juries, noting that he was seriously considering sponsoring a bill in Parliament to scrap the jury trial system.

Mr Ellis expressed his willingness to assist in any way possible, as a strong justice system was fundamental to every facet of the life of every nation.

Present at the meeting were the High Commissioner of the UK to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, and the High Commissioner of Ghana to the UK, Papa Owusu-Ankomah.