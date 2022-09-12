The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has left Accra, Ghana for Nairobi, Kenya to represent Ghana at the swearing-in of William Samoei Arap Ruto, President-elect of Kenya.

Until his election on 15th August 2022, Mr Ruto served as Vice President of the Republic of Kenya.

Vice President Bawumia returns to Accra on Wednesday, 14th September.

He was accompanied by the 2nd Lady, Mrs Samira Bawumia, Thomas Mbomba, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, and other Senior government officials.