The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) has noted with grave concern the various activities of some unscrupulous and diabolical elements propagating false correspondences online.

These activities, according to the secretariat, is in respect of an existing opportunity for prospective personnel to check their postings for a fee before it is officially released.

These individuals have created WhatsApp and Facebook groups with moderators parading as agents of the Scheme for such dubious and nefarious activities.



According to the dubious online reports from ‘NSS NTC GES updates’, “all 2022 NSS applicants who wish to view their places of posting before it is officially released should call or WhatsApp 0506089181 or join a telegram platform, https://t.me/gesupdate”.



Another of such fraudulent message on social media reads NSS applicants who have finished their online application and wish to have a look at where they have been posted to before official release should contact +233504224144, with monetary bidding of gh₵12.00 checking fee. However, those who want their checking done before payment would pay gh₵20.00.



The NSS states unequivocally that these pieces of information are fake, scams, and dubious attempts to swindle unsuspecting prospective national service personnel.

The Scheme will under no circumstance request prospective personnel to pay a fee to check their places of posting.

A statement, signed by the head of Corporate Affairs, Armstrong Esaah, has cautioned the move is a wicked attempt to taint the credibility of the administration of the NSS.

“The Management wishes to reiterate that the Scheme does not operate WhatsApp or Telegram groups with moderators parading as agents of the National Service Scheme.

“For the record, the Management of the NSS has not yet done postings for the 2022/2023 national service personnel,” part of the statement read.



The statement emphasised that prospective national service personnel should wait for the official release from the Scheme before they go to check their place of posting.

“The Management further states that the NSS has always maintained its conventional practices of communicating with service personnel without using agents or agencies.



“The Security agencies are on the alert to track the culprits and get them to face the full rigours of the law,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, prospective service personnel have been cautioned to desist from involving themselves in such negative acts and assist the security personnel to expose those perpetrators.