The National Service Scheme (NSS) has defended its new decade-long policy to assign personnel to foreign countries.

In an interview, the scheme revealed plans to deploy personnel to countries such as Nigeria, the UK, and the US.

This announcement sparked mixed reactions, with some stakeholders accusing the scheme of deviating from its mandate and neglecting ongoing issues like the payment of personnel allowances.

The Director of Corporate Affairs at the NSS, Ambrose Esaah clarified that the scheme is exploring partnerships with countries including India, the US, the Gambia, and the UK.

He supported the idea of exchange programs for personnel.

“I don’t think there is anything wrong with it. All the universities have official exchange programmes with universities outside Ghana. So sometimes during their sabbatical leave, they go there officially to understudy some special innovations and projects and then they come back so why can’t national service also have a similar one,” he stated.

