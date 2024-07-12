Adom TV on Friday July 12, 2024, launched Sectorial debate ahead of the December general elections.

This is to give a platform to the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to justify why Ghanaians should vote for them.

Sector by sector, the political parties will debate each other on the policies that have positively impacted the country.

During the inaugural Sectorial Debate on Friday, former Deputy Energy Minister, John Abdulai Jinapor highlighted the NDC’s achievements in the power sector and infrastructure development. Kofi Kapitor, Chief Executive of the Consumer Protection Agency, and Duncan Amoah, Executive Secretary of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers and many industry players graced the event.

