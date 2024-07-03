The Concerned National Service Scheme (NSS) Personnel Association of Ghana (CONSPAG) has declared a nationwide strike starting today, Wednesday, July 3, 2024, over unpaid allowances.

CONSPAG announced in a statement dated July 2, 2024, to all NSS personnel, user agencies, and relevant stakeholders.

They cited difficulties in paying for accommodation and utilities, transportation to various assignments, and basic sustenance at their workplaces as reasons for the strike.

According to CONSPAG, many personnel have resorted to borrowing money to cope with these financial burdens due to the non-payment of allowances.

Additionally, these financial hardships have led to health complications among the personnel.

The government reportedly owes trainees five months allowances and university graduates three months worth.

CONSPAG emphasized that personnel have been working under harsh conditions without allowances for five and three months, respectively.

The Association described the situation as akin to slavery, stressing that their workforce is being undervalued and their service to the nation is not being appropriately recognized.

They highlighted that, National Service Personnel are crucial to the success of many public and private institutions and that their contributions should not be overlooked.

