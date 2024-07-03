The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua, has refuted claims that the NPP is imitating the campaign strategy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

His comment comes against the backdrop of the General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, claiming that the NPP was imitating their campaign strategy.

He said the NDC flagbearer has been travelling across the country to meet various groups, chiefs, and opinion leaders to gather their views, which ultimately shapes the party’s manifesto and policies.

According to him, the governing NPP did not previously follow this approach.

But in an interview on JoyNews’ The Pulse on Tuesday, July 2, Mr Frimpong described such statements as “preposterous”.

According to him, the party was engaging with voters in their campaigning tour ahead of the December 7 general elections.

“The bottom line is they are all voters and in one way or the other, we have to engage voters. So I don’t know how they engage with some group and also is engaging with some group means we are coping? We’re not coping, we’re all doing campaign.

He continued “At the end of the day, everywhere that we would go, they’d also go there. There are certain constituencies that we have visited that their presidential candidate has yet to visit. So does it mean that when he goes there, he is also copying us?”

According to him, every political party has the right to move across the length and breadth of the country to engage voters.

