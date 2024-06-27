Running mate to the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang has challenged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to provide evidence to substantiate their claims that the NDC plans to abolish the Free Senior High School (SHS) program if elected into power.

Prof Opoku Agyemang emphasized that the NDC intends to review the program to address its existing issues rather than cancel it.

She argued that, assertions of the NDC’s intention to terminate the program are merely tactics used by the opposition for political gain.

Her remarks came in response to claims from the majority that NDC legislators are not supporting a bill designed to regulate the Free SHS program.

Speaking at Akyem-Tafo in the Eastern Region during her tour of the Abuakwa North constituency, she said, “Anybody who has evidence that John Mahama had said anywhere that he will cancel Free SHS should provide it. If the person is unable to do so, let no one take that person seriously. We haven’t said anything like that.

“During our time, did you ever hear of the double track? What we have said repeatedly is that there are challenges and these challenges ought to be reviewed,” she explained.

During her one-day visit to the Abuakwa North constituency, she also visited the headquarters of the Saviour Church of Ghana in Osiem for a private meeting with the church’s leader, Opanyin Abraham Edusei.

Following the meeting, Prof Opoku Agyemang and her team were warmly received by enthusiastic party supporters in Akyem-Tafo.

In her address, she assured that a future NDC government would enhance the Free SHS program, as was initiated with the progressively free SHS under John Mahama’s previous administration.

“We started the progressively free SHS because we knew paying fees was a burden for parents. However, there were some parents who could afford whilst others could not. Should such children be denied the opportunity to go to school?

During our time, we took care of their shoes, bags among others and nobody ever heard about shortage of books. If anybody wakes up today claiming that the NDC is against Free SHS, the person doesn’t know what he is saying,” she stated.

Following her visit to the chief’s palace, she toured the Akyem-Tafo palm oil extraction factory, which had been severely damaged by fire, resulting in the loss of property and palm oil.

Prof Opoku Agyemang assured the fire victims that the NDC would help restore the factory and donated fifty thousand cedis to support the affected individuals.

