The Ghana Police Service has announced the death of an officer in a robbery incident that occurred at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.
In a statement, the Service said the incident occurred around 1 am Thursday, June 27.
The identity of the deceased Policeman is however not immediately known.
Details of the incident also remain sketchy.
