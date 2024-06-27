File photo: Police

The Ghana Police Service has announced the death of an officer in a robbery incident that occurred at Ahodwo, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region.

In a statement, the Service said the incident occurred around 1 am Thursday, June 27.

The identity of the deceased Policeman is however not immediately known.

Details of the incident also remain sketchy.

