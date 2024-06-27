Hundreds of Nsoatreman FC fans welcomed the team back to Nsoatre in the Bono region in grand fashion following their FA Cup victory.

Maxwell Konadu’s squad stunned their rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, to claim the FA Cup for the first time in their history on Sunday, June 23, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium.

After a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes, Nsoatreman FC showcased their prowess in a penalty shootout to secure the trophy.

The people of Nsoatre turned out in large numbers to celebrate this historic achievement, expressing immense pride in their team.

As a result of their MTN FA Cup triumph, Nsoatreman FC will represent Ghana in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

