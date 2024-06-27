Nigerian superstar, Davido and his new bride, Chioma, have jetted out of Nigeria in his latest private jet for their honeymoon.

The couple, fresh from their lavish wedding ceremony, was seen in high spirits as they boarded the luxurious aircraft.

In a series of videos shared online, Davido, accompanied by a few members of his entourage, was captured preparing for takeoff.

The videos also showed the excitement on Chioma’s face as she began her marital journey with the billionaire musician.

Her elation was more palpable as she settled into the opulent space in the private jet.

The interior of the jet showcased specially designed beds and an exquisite spacious layout which sets the tone for what is expected to be a glamorous and memorable honeymoon.

This honeymoon marks the beginning of a new chapter for Davido and Chioma.

Watch video below: