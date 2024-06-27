Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), Rev Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, says the Council has suggested to the Electoral Commission (EC) to meet with all presidential candidates ahead of the December elections.

According to him, the meeting will provide a platform for these aspirants to air their views or concerns.

Speaking to JoyNews’ Latif Iddrisu, the Chairman said, “It is necessary for the EC to have a close door meeting with the presidential aspirants.”

The NPC Chairman stressed the importance of the presidential aspirants preaching peace before, during and after the general election.

He said their campaign messages must not only centre on policies but respect for democratic practices.

Dr Adu-Gyamfi reiterated that elections are won at the polling station; therefore, there was no need for violence.

He was optimistic that political parties would urge their grassroot supporters to engage in conducts that would contribute to national development.

