A yet-to-be-identified passenger has died on the spot while 15 others have sustained various degrees of injuries in an accident at Danteng near Nkawkaw in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The accident which occurred on Wednesday afternoon involved a Sprinter bus with registration number GE 6792-23.

According to reports, the driver was transporting passengers from Accra to Kumawu in the Ashanti region.

An eyewitness, Sulley Mohammad told Adom News the driver was speeding and hit a pothole, causing the tyre to burst.

The driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road and somersault into the bush.

An officer, Bismark Dankyi with the Nkawkaw Fire Station led a team to the scene to rescue the victims.

