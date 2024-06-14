Two persons including the driver of a Kia Granbird VIP Bus with registration number GE 5099-15 have been confirmed dead in an accident at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway.
Several others have also sustained various degrees of injury in the accident which occurred after a wrongful overtaking.
Online news portal, MyNewsGh reported that, the VIP bus from Yeji was heading towards Accra with passengers on board.
Upon reaching a section of the road at Nobewam, the driver is said to have overtaken several vehicles ahead of him.
However, a vehicle emerged from the opposite direction and the VIP driver decided to move back to his lane in an attempt to avoid collision.
Unfortunately, he ran into a MAN Diesel Trailer Truck with registration number GN 6933-11 driven by one Abraham Ayama with another occupant onboard.
The victims were rushed to Asante Akyem Central Municipal, Nobewam SDA and Hopecare Specialist Hospitals respectively for treatment.
But the bus driver and one other person reportedly died shortly on arrival.
