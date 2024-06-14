Two persons including the driver of a Kia Granbird VIP Bus with registration number GE 5099-15 have been confirmed dead in an accident at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway.

Several others have also sustained various degrees of injury in the accident which occurred after a wrongful overtaking.

Online news portal, MyNewsGh reported that, the VIP bus from Yeji was heading towards Accra with passengers on board.