An accident that occurred at Bomfa Junction on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region has left two dead, with many in critical condition.

The sprinter car, with registration number AS 4852-20, carrying an overload of passengers, is said to have veered off the road after it burst a tyre.

The bus conductor (mate), speaking to Adom News, confessed the driver was running on top speed after noticing there were no incoming vehicles on the free road.

Before he knew, the car had somersaulted, killing two passengers instantly before help arrived.

Many passengers, who are in critical conditions, are currently receiving treatment at the Konongo Government Hospital.

Some passengers managed to escape unhurt, despite the level of damage.



