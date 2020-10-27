Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has sent goodwill messages to President Nana Akufo-Addo and ex-President John Mahama.

Mr Anyidoho also extended one to the running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The message of the former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC was to wish them well as they embark on a tour in the Greater Accra region.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang will also be in the Volta region in the build-up to the December 7 polls.

He took to twitter to send his messages coupled with requests for prayers for Ghana on the election.

