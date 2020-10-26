Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has attacked some leading members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) he described as ‘godfathers of babies with sharp teeth’.

Though he did not clearly state who these people are, he said their behaviour has distanced them from the party’s founder and they will forever hide in corners.

According to him, because of their wicked acts and how they use these young men [babies with sharp teeth] in the party, they are ashamed of getting close to ex-President Jerry Rawlings to even pay their last respects at his mother’s funeral.

READ ALSO:

Mr Anyidoho, who has been lambasting these ‘babies with sharp teeth’ in the NDC for some time now, took to his Twitter page to attack them again.

Mr Anyidoho, however, failed to disclose who the said ‘babies with sharp teeth’ and their paymasters are.

He wrote: Is it not a big shame that the godfathers of the despicable ‘babies with corrosive sharp teeth’ were not able to visit Rawlings and mourn with him over the loss of his mum? Wicked men will always end up in hidden horrible corners like Kwaku Ananse.