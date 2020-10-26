The family of fallen highlife legend, Kofi B, has rubbished reports of the star haven been buried months ago.

Recent rumours making rounds have it that Kofi B was buried during the peak of the Coronavirus season, thus sometime in April.

The reports claim he was buried in a private ceremony which was attended by family members and friends in the music industry.

In an interview with Adom News, Kofi B’s mother, Afia Akyea denied the rumours, insisting they were false.

She explained that his son was a famous person hence she would love others to pay their last respects in order to bid him a befitting farewell.

Why would I bury him in a private ceremony? When the sickness came, people weren’t allowed to open caskets so I couldn’t allow him to be buried. He is a famous man and I thought It right to hold on to bury him after the Coronavirus period.

READ ALSO:

I want all his followers to know he is not buried. I urge people … I know he isn’t the only dead person in the world but they should help me so we can bury him for a better afterlife, she said.

Kofi B’s stepfather, Opanyin Kwasi Adei confirmed the wife’s comments, saying the Koforidua Flowers hitmaker was still at the morgue.

He hasn’t been buried; I beg Ghanaians to ignore the rumours, he said.

He also touched on rumours that the family had disagreements with some of the industry players concerning the burial of their beloved son.

If the family has done anything that caused them to get angry, we plead with them to forgive and support us. I pray we all unite so we can bury him in peace, he said.

Kofi Osei, who is Kofi B’s brother also discredited the news, saying they wer false news being published about his brother’s burial.

Listen to Kofi B’s family in the audio below: