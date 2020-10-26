Member of Parliament (MP) for Ablekuma West, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has offered to help veteran actor, Kofi Laing, popularly known as Kohwe.

Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, who doubles as the Minister for Communications, has urged the latter to hold on, stating he matters to her.

Her message of hope comes after several months of complaint after the actor appealed for support from Ghanaians.

The actor, in an interview on Adom FM, said the conditions of veterans who worked hard to bring smiles to the faces of Ghanaians, are nothing to write home about.

Kohwe bemoaned some of his colleagues died as paupers in sorrow because there was no support for them.

Therefore, he said, Ghanaians should support him now and not wait till he is dead and gone before they do so.

Following his message, Mrs Owusu-Ekuful visited Kohwe’s house during a visit to the sick in her constituency, where the latter also resides.

Taking to her Facebook page, she shared a photo with the actor beaming with smiles, adding they had a hearty conversation.

She pledged to support Mr Laing the best way she can as God also does His part.

