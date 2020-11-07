It was an emotional moment when parents of legendary highlife musician, Kofi Boakye Yiadom, popularly known as Kofi B, paid their last respects.

Kofi B, who died aged 45, was laid in state at the Agogo Presbyterian Park at Asante Akyem Agogo on Saturday, November 7, 2020, for filing past.

Father, Opayin Kwasi Adei and Mother, Afia Akyea

His mother, Afia Akyea and step-father, Opanyin Kwasi Adei, were spotted in black and white outfits with Kofi B’s obituary medals around their neck.

They could clearly be seen struggling with tears and their facial expression could tell their state of pain.

