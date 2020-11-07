The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, says it is still not too late for President Nana Akufo-Addo to accept his challenge for a presidential debate ahead of the December 7, 2020, general election.

Mr Mahama has on a number of occasions extended invitations to the president for a debate to deepen Ghana’s democracy and help the electorate make informed choices in the December election.

But the president and his team have conspicuously refused to accept

the invitations.

Addressing supporters at Atimpoku on Friday as part of his four-day campaign tour of the Eastern Region, the NDC presidential candidate said it is still not too late for the president to change his mind, adding that a presidential debate will help settle issues relating to the track-record of both parties.

He said the ongoing construction of the Tema-Akosombo railway line is a product of the Mahama administration, following an agreement that he personally brokered with the Government of India.

“When we were in government, I traveled to India to meet the Prime Minister to get him to help us construct the railway line from Tema to Akosombo to ease the congestion on our roads, and the agreement was signed and funding secured. But the project did not start until we left office.

“And that is why the debate between myself and president Akufo-Addo is

important to settle all these issues but they said they won’t come; it is still not too late for him to accept to debate me, ” he said.

Mr Mahama also wished all farmers well to mark the National Farmers’ Day, and promised to transform the agriculture sector if he is elected the next president in the December polls.

He said the next NDC government will revive the Akosombo textile industry to help create jobs and boost the local economy.

Mr Mahama, therefore, urged the electorate to vote for him and NDC parliamentary candidates in the December 7, 2020, general election to enable the next NDC government implement Free Primary Healthcare as well as Free Technical and Vocational Education and Training (Free T-VET) and state-sponsored National Apprenticeship Programme to empower the youth with employable skills.