Clemento Suarez, known in private life as Clement Ashiteye, and his wife, Sylvia Bioh, have walked down the aisle.

As earlier reported, the couple has held a white wedding ceremony to complete their marriage processes following their traditional marriage last week.

The white wedding of Clemento Suarez and Sylvia Bioh which happened on Sunday, November 1, 2020, was held in Accra.

However, another interesting video from the ceremony has popped up.

The video has the comic actor getting on the dancefloor with 2019 winner of ‘Di Asa’ PM Reigns, known in private life as Precious Mensah.

In the video, Clemento Suarez and PM were all smiles as they got on the dancefloor to show off their dancing skills.

The two danced to the Keche’s song, No Dulling, which features Kuami Eugene and got the crowd at the wedding cheering.

Below is the video of the special moment: