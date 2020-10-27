Comic actor, Clemento Suarez, cracked the ribs of his in-laws and other invited guests at his traditional wedding held on October 24, 2020.

During the marriage ceremony, an elderly man, believed to be from his wife’s family, drew close to him and whispered something into his ear.

One person shouted from the guests and asked to hear what was being told Clemento Suarez.

To this, he turned and asked: “Who are you to want to hear what I am being told?” This got many people, including the wife’s family members, laughing.