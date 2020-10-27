Actress and influencer, Moesha Boduong, says it is senseless for celebrities to body-shame each other on social media.

According to her, if you have a problem with colleagues or friends, it is far wiser to deal with them based on the content of their character rather than parading insults.

She said dealing with people with their looks is childish and never the right way to deal with matters.

Explaining herself further, Miss Boduong admitted that body-shaming is embarrassing, hence no one deserves it.

If you have a problem or beef with someone I think it is far more wiser to deal with them based on the content of their character or actions rather than insulting them with their looks.

Body-shaming is humiliating, with often painful, long-term cons, she typed.