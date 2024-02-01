As humans, we are all susceptible to illness, and at times, we may find ourselves relying on the support of others to overcome challenging situations.

Moesha Babiinoti Boduong‘s recent health struggle, particularly her battle with a stroke, has stirred conversations on social media platforms.

However, amidst the outpouring of concern, there is a lot of skepticism and unanswered questions which is affecting the success of her GoFundMe campaign initiated by her brother, Ebito Boduong.

Moesha’s brother, Ebito Boduong opens a GoFundMe account for her sister, raising $10,000 USD

The controversy surrounding Moesha’s health has been made worse by her past actions, including dating married men and shaming those who are broke.

Some argue that, her flashy lifestyle and her rich friends should be able to provide ample resources to cover her medical expenses without resorting to a crowdfunding campaign.

Moesha proudly shows off her uncompleted East Legon house in 2018

Moesha Boduong buys a new Range Rover in 2018

At the time of writing this article, Moesha’s GoFundMe had raised $1,548 out of the $10,000 goal.

Despite the efforts of celebrities like Efya and Akuapem Poloo, the public’s response has been lukewarm, and a critical examination reveals that, they don’t believeMoesha is down with stroke.

To inspire confidence and encourage greater support, it’s imperative for her brother, Ebito Boduong to address lingering doubts and be transparent in the fundraising process.

One significant step is to disclose the hospital where Moesha is receiving treatment and a statement from the hospital confirming Moesha’s admission can instill trust.

Also, a clarity on what led to the stroke can touch of the hearts of Ghanaians to contribute to the fund.

During a discussion on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, pundit, Kwame Dadzie stressed the need for Ebito to provide detailed information about his sister’s health.

Celebrities advocating for support must be equipped with comprehensive details to effectively convey the urgency of Moesha’s situation to the public.

Nonetheless, while the goal is undoubtedly to help Moesha Boduong survive this health crisis, the path to success lies in transparency and open communication.

By addressing the concerns surrounding Moesha’s illness and the GoFundMe campaign, Ebito Boduong can harness the collective goodwill of the public with a full disclosure to raise the funds needed for Moesha’s recovery.

