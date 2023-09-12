Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong has reiterated undergoing a body enhancement procedure.

The John & John actress in an interview with Emelia Brobbey on Okukuseku show, on Adom TV denied going for breast augmentation popularly known as boob job.

Moesha explained that, she did liposuction to stop wearing a waist trainer.

“I have done liposuction… The doctor took out fat from my tummy and put it my buttocks. I have not yet touched my boobs. I have always had the body, I only enhanced it,” she added.

