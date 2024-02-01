Yaa Ampofowaa, the wife of the former Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi, has broken her silence after her husband was jailed for the death of military officer, Major Maxwell Mahama.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Thursday, the distraught wife said she is heartbroken after the court’s decision.

Ampofowaa claimed her husband, William Baah a dedicated teacher was not at the scene when Major Mahama was murdered.

“My husband was teaching when he received a call to come and resolve an issue. Armed robbers had come to the area the previous day, so when the person passed by, they mistook him for an armed robber and called my husband to come and check. He [Major Mahama] pulled a gun they rushed back to the police station to report. When they returned, they found that the man had already been killed. My husband was not around when the incident happened,” she cried.

Her comments come after 12 out of the 14 persons accused of the murder of Major Maxwell Adam Mahama of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Accra High Court on Monday.

They include the Assembly member of Denkyira-Obuasi electoral area, William Baah.

Major Mahama was brutally lynched in Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region on May 29, 2017, while on duty after he was mistakenly identified as a robber by the community.

But a distressed Ampofowaa said although it was wrong that they killed the innocent man, she pleads with the government to reduce the sentence.

“It’s very unfortunate that they killed Major Mahama. I cried after the sentencing; I am very sad, I can’t even eat. Major Mahama and his family should forgive us and help us do something about the sentence. I can take care of our children alone” she begged.

