The families of the 12 suspects sentenced to life imprisonment for their involvement in the killing of Major Maxwell Mahama are pleading for clemency.

The families at Denkyira Obuasi in the Upper Denkyira West District of the central region are pleading for a reduction in their sentence.

In an interview with Adom News, they said the actions of the suspects are not justiifiable but they are only pleading with relevant authorities to temper justice with mercy.

Their pleas they said are based on the fact that the convicts have already been in prison for seven years while the trial was ongoing and are remorseful for their actions.

The families said they believe that a reduction in their sentence will give them a chance to reform and become better citizens.

The families also expressed their remorse and seek forgiveness from the grieving family, friends, and loved ones of the late soldier.

“We acknowledged the pain and suffering caused by our relatives actions and extended our deepest condolences to Major Mahama’s family,” they said.

Meanwhile, some of the residents have also expressed sympathy to he families of the convicts, acknowledging the pain and anguish they must be going through.

Joining in the calls for a reduction in the life imprisonment sentence, they expressed optimism it would provide an opportunity for rehabilitation.

The 12 were on Monday sentenced after they were found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

This was after a 7-member panel returned a unanimous verdict of guilty against the assemblyman, and others including Bernard Asamoah, Akwasi Baah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Kofi Nyarko, Michael Anim, Emmanuel Badu, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning and Kwadwo Anim.

However, two others, Bismark Donkor and Bismark Abanga, were acquitted and discharged.

