More Ghanaian women than men believe there is nothing wrong with domestic violence in relation to men beating their wives.

This is according to the 2022 Ghana Demographic and Health Survey conducted by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

It indicates that 19 per cent of women (compared to 16 per cent of men) believe a husband is justified in hitting or beating his wife.

Some of the reasons offered for justifying the beating are, if she neglects the children, goes out without telling the husband, argues with him, refuses to have sexual intercourse, or burns the food during cooking.

The report further reveals that neglecting the children is the most common justification for wife beating among women (13 per cent women to 10 per cent men).

READ ALSO:

KOD replies Rev Eastwood Anaba’s ‘too much entertainment in church’ comment

Meet the visually impaired PhD graduate who teaches at the University of Manchester [watch]

Adom FM #KyereWodo: How Kofi Akpaloo met his wife will shock you [Video]